WALDORF, Md. – A trailer fire was reported on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at approximately 10:36 a.m. in the 2400 block of Old Washington Road.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the incident after receiving a 911 call about “a trailer on fire with a bunch of cars around it”.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the trailer fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly deployed an attack line and successfully extinguished the fire. No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

Firefighters remained at the scene for approximately 1 hour, ensuring the area was secure and there were no signs of reignition.

All photos courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com