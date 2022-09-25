CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports that crews from around Southern Maryland are working to contain a large mulch fire in St. Mary’s County.

At approximately 11:41 a.m. on September 25, first responders were called to a reported structure fire in the area of St. Andrews Church Road.

Upon arrival, crews located a large pile of smoldering mulch and smoke at a St. Mary’s County Landfill property.

Firefighters from Patuxent River NAS, St. Mary’s County, Calvert County, and Charles County were all called to assist with containing the fire.

Several units were asked to transport water to the site of the fire via tanker trucks.

Expect a large fire department presence in the area, that may cause delays.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com