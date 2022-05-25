WASHINGTON — The following advisory was issued across the nation following a shooting which took place yesterday at an elementary school in Texas, which left at least 19 children dead, two teachers, and the gunman dead.

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 24, 2022, by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, President Joseph R. Biden ordered the United States Flag lowered to half-staff effective immediately and returned to full-staff at sunset, Saturday, May 28, 2022.”

