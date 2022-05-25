WASHINGTON — The following advisory was issued across the nation following a shooting which took place yesterday at an elementary school in Texas, which left at least 19 children dead, two teachers, and the gunman dead.
“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 24, 2022, by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, President Joseph R. Biden ordered the United States Flag lowered to half-staff effective immediately and returned to full-staff at sunset, Saturday, May 28, 2022.”
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com
Why? No one cares. No one will do anything. Not about the proliferation guns, the rate at which they can be fired of the lethality of today’s bullets. Not about identifying and helping those with mental illness. Heck, most of the people who post on here believe the massacre of elementary school kids is just collateral damage and the cost of their God given rights. We know the “Archies” on here and around the country will care even less about this. Texas is one of the most reactionary states when it comes to gun ownership. Where were all the “good guys with guns”?? So we lower the flag to half mast. So another granite monument will go up with a list of names inscribed on it. So the fake outrage will fade away by the end of the week, quicker if some other “breaking news” happens and that will be that. Until the next similar event happens and all the same people will play all the same roles and nothing will change then either.
Ironic Joe is at it again. I heard that there were no cops in the school at the time (the democrats like that).
How many times did he say: “For God’s sake, for the love of God, what in the name of God…” Then he brought up the whipping of the migrants (which never happened).
Note to sleepy Joe: We all know that your one brain cell can’t comprehend this but, if you ban all guns, everyone will still have guns especially the bad guys and we’ll lose a lot of democrats in the process.
Lowering our flag to half staff is as effective as a effective as a political yard sign…
“Ironic Joe is at it again. I heard that there were no cops in the school at the time (the democrats like that).” I wasn’t aware that the President of the United States is responsible for the daily police coverage of elementary schools. Archie, you also seem to be unaware of the basic fact the Texas is a red state.
No mention of Chicago, Joe?
27 Shot this week and 269 this month to date.
All but one, with handguns, so let’s get after the rifles.
And the liberal school boards and whacko teachers’ unions are the anti-gun group, who demand no one have a firearm in the schools (except psychos).
Leave a comment