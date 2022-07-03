BALTIMORE – The recent Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade has caused a massive uproar in America, meaning some might now cross state lines to seek abortion services or other related forms of medical assistance.

One of the states bracing for this influx in abortion patients is Maryland.

Maryland is one of the 34 states where abortion remains legal and one of the 20 states where abortion is likely to remain legal as it remains protected by state law.

As a result, many abortion providers and women’s clinic workers are in a bit of a panic.

“We’re not ready to take care of the entire country,” Dr. Kyle Bukowski said, the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Maryland, in an interview with CBS Baltimore. “The scale of what we’re about to see across the country is unprecedented and we can’t prepare to absorb all of that.”

With an abortion patient migration now anticipated, a new law in Maryland is set to go into effect on Friday. This law will allow physician assistants, nurses, and midwives to carry out abortion procedures. Insurance companies will be required by the law to cover the procedure.

Hundreds of volunteers have recently registered as clinic escorts and other roles to assist women with getting the help that they desire.

One of the goals that have been outlined by Maryland Democrats is passing a constitutional amendment that guarantees abortion rights are protected. This could become a legislative agenda item after the Maryland General Assembly reconvenes next year, if not sooner with a special session.

Maryland State Police are also keeping a close eye on abortion protests in places like Baltimore and Annapolis, watching for potential violence between protesters and counter-protesters.

