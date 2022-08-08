Francis Geraldine Carroll of California MD passed away on July 24, 2022 at her home with her loving daughters by her side. She was born on May 9, 1926 in Beachville MD to the late George Samuel Carroll and Anne Lucille (Butler) Carroll.

Geraldine was born and raised in Beachville and was a lifelong county resident. After attending St. Peter Claver Catholic School, she began working as a housekeeper for families in the area and took pride in the quality of her work. She was later employed for many years as a crab picker in local seafood houses. Again, with great pride she would always say, “Fast and with no shells!”.

Geraldine was a wonderful cook and she enjoyed hosting, along with her mother, many dinners and gatherings for family and friends. She loved gardening and canning the harvest from the huge family garden.

She was a gentle soul but could be feisty when aggravated. Later in her life she loved attending the St. Mary’s Senior Center, spending her days with the many friends she made over the years.

She really enjoyed going to the movies with them, shopping at the Dollar Store, having luncheons, playing Bingo and other activities. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with her children and many family members. She was a devout Catholic and longtime member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in St. Inigoes, MD.

She is survived by her daughters; Gloria F. Carroll of California, MD, Cynthia A. Robinson (Phil) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Eunice C. Dickerson (Windsor) of California, MD; her grandchildren, Joseph Lamont Dickerson, Elena Churice Dickerson, Jason C. Robinson, Jessica M. Robinson, and Michael Robinson (Tia); her great grandchildren: Ayanna Stewart, and Elijah Dickerson; and her great-great grandchildren Rylee Mackall, Joshua Mackall, Mason Dickerson, and Carter Dickerson. She is also survived by a first cousin, Helen Carroll, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to the loss of her parents, she was also preceded by her siblings; Anna Bertille Bryan, George Bernard “Tony” Carroll Sr., Clarence Edward “E.D.” Carroll, Eugene M. “Shorty” Carroll Sr, Dorothy Barnes, and Granville “Stick” Carroll.

The family will receive friends on Friday August 5, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 16922 St. Peter Claver Road, St. Inigoes, MD 20684.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Larry Swink at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Hopewell, Wayne Carroll, Donald Bryan, Marvin Barnes, Lamont Dickerson, and Jason Robinson. Honorary pallbearers will be George Caroll Jr., Eugene Carroll Jr., Bruce Carroll, Ricky Hopewell, and James Carroll.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings, MD 21117 and the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.