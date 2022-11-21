Francis Tyrone Baker

On November 9th, 2022 Francis passed away peacefully at the age of 47 at his home in Lexington Park Maryland.

Francis was born april 19th 1975 in Leonardtown Maryland. Francis was educated in St Mary’s County Public School system. He graduated from Chopticon High School in Morganza, Maryland. He took college classes through Stafford University. Francis started his career as a beautician, doing hair at the family home, then he worked at 3 different salons. He was actively working at hair stuff. He was a beautician for over 20 years. He loved making woman and children look and feel beautiful. He took passion on each and every persons hair that he did. He was the best beautician known to all who had hair styles by Francis. He enjoyed watching his favorite football team Dallas cowboys, talking to his friends and family on the phone, doing scratch off and spending time with his friends, family and his dog Kody. He had several special friends that he loved spending time with.

Francis leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother Mary F. Baker. Sibilings, William, (Bo) Baker (Joan), Gladys Young, Dinah Baker, Joseph (Tommy) Baker, Cathy Dickerson (Donald), James (Boot) Baker (Joann), Lewis Baker (Gloria), Joan Baker, John Baker, Debbie Baker, Mary F. Baker, Shirley Proctor (Andre), Wanda Baker, Mark Baker, Bernadette Baker, And Paul Baker. One Godson – Javont’e Randolph, One Uncle-joseph Young, Four Aunts-Alice Hebb, Annie Baker, Eleanor Douglas, Teresa Chase And A Host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Family And Friends. His Godparents Are Mrs. Rosie Hurry And The Late Jimmy Hurry Sr. Francis Was Preceded In Death by his Father, William E. Baker Sr (Eddieboy), Sisters- Mary Madeline And Agnes Teresa. One Nephew-ralph I. Thomas Jr. Sister-in-law – Devon (Berry) Baker, and other uncles, aunts, family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 25, 2022 at our lady of the wayside in Chaptico, md from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with father Chip Luckett officiating. Interment will follow at Charles memorial gardens cemetery, 26325 point lookout road, Leonardtown, md 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, Md.