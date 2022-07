HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Following the events that took place at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival, in a collaborative effort with the community and Serenity Place, LLC, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announces that free mental health and counseling services will be available on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

These services will be offered at the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad from:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

