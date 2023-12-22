Eric William Broome

WALDORF, Md. – Officers assigned to the Fugitive Warrant Unit have helped locate a man wanted in connection with violating probation. The circumstances are as follows: On August 1, 2023, Eric William Broome, age 26, of Waldorf, was arrested by Charles County Sheriff’s Officers after a domestic related incident.

Broome was charged with first-degree assault, false imprisonment and other charges. On August 3, a judge released Broome from the Charles County Detention Center on the condition he receive electronic monitoring. The victim in this case obtained a Protective Order that expires in August 2024.

On November 9, Maryland State Police in Garrett County arrested Broome during a traffic stop after learning Broome had violated the Protective Order. Further, it was learned Broome was on parole as of June 6, 2022 after he pled guilty in 2015 for attempted second-degree murder from a case that occurred in Charles County.

Upon his release from jail, and after learning Broome violated the conditions of his parole, the Charles County Circuit Court issued a bench warrant for Broome. Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrant Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force developed information that Broome was in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On December 20, Broome was located by the District of Nevada U.S. Marshals Service after a brief foot pursuit; he is awaiting extradition to Charles County where he will be served the warrant for violation of parole. PFC. T.J. Rickard Jr. is investigating.

