PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Saturday, December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk. During the initial stop, the suspect vehicle fled from deputies at a high rate southbound on Rt. 4.

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened fire at pursuing deputies, striking one patrol vehicle. The pursuit continued to the Walnut Creek subdivision in Huntingtown, where deputies were able to terminate the pursuit. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. The suspect that was driving fired additional rounds, ultimately striking Senior Deputy James Flynt.

S/Dep Flynt was flown to an area Trauma Center. The injuries to S/Dep Flynt are significant and potentially life-altering.

Based on Calvert County Government Policy, S/Dep Flynt will be placed on Injured Worker’s Pay. This pay is less than the rate that S/Dep Flynt currently receives. When S/Dep Flynt is released from the hospital, there will be extensive expenses incurred as part of his recovery.

Calvert County Fraternal Order of Police is working with the Flynt family to ensure that all donations received will go directly to S/Dep Flynt to bridge the pay gap and assist in recovery expenses.

Donations can be made to this Go Fund Me account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/flynt-strong

or

Venmo @payfop109 (Include Flynt Strong in Comments)

Checks or Cash donations can be dropped off at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or mailed to FOP 109, P.O. Box 851, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Checks can be made out to Calvert FOP 109. Please put Flynt Strong on the memo line/envelope.