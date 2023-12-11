Gov. Wes Moore, First Lady Dawn Moore Host Holiday Public Open House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore hosted a public open house to celebrate the holiday season with Marylanders. The event was held at Government House in Annapolis, where guests enjoyed festive decorations and food, music provided by local schools and organizations, and an opportunity to take a photo with the governor and first lady.

“Dawn and I were thrilled to open the doors of the People’s House to our community and enjoy this holiday season together,” said Gov. Moore. “Today’s open house was a heartwarming display of Maryland unity, and we are beyond grateful for the support our entire family has received during our first year in Annapolis.”

“The governor and I were so excited to open the doors of the People’s House today,” said First Lady Dawn Moore. “The holiday season is full of joy, fellowship, and togetherness – much like today’s gathering. Thank you to the wonderful people of our great state for joining us. We are so grateful for your partnership.”

Among the musical performances were three groups unique to the State of Maryland: the Roland Park Country Day School Semiquavers, the Northern Chesapeake Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet, and the Parkville High School’s Honors Choir.

The governor and first lady are dedicated to opening up Government House to Marylanders and have held a number of events featuring artists, advocates, and state leaders throughout this year. Together, they are working to ensure that “The People’s House” lives up to its name.