Gun Control Laws Go Into Effect In Maryland On Sunday

MARYLAND – Maryland’s gun laws are aimed at preventing someone from carrying a concealed handgun into certain areas, including schools, health care facilities, and establishments that are licensed to sell alcohol and cannabis. Stadiums, museums, racetracks, and casinos are also on the list. While the law is set to go into effect on October 1st, gun rights advocates are challenging it in federal court.

Another law raises the age to qualify for a handgun permit from 18 to 21. Maryland is also prohibiting a person from storing a loaded firearm in a place where the person knew or should have known there was an unsupervised minor who had access to the gun.

