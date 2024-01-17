Gwynn Park Alumni Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Corey Bullock via Instagram

ACCOKEEK, Md. – Offensive Lineman Corey Bullock, a graduate of Gwynn Park High School and Accokeek native, is entering his name into the NFL draft. Bullock played at North Carolina Central from 2019 to 2022, then played for the Terps in 2023, earning an All-Big Honorable Mention by coaches and the media.

“First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to God. To my parents and grandparents, I could never begin to express enough gratitude. You guys were always in my corner, supporting me through every life decision I made,” Bullock stated in a social media post announcing his declaration for the draft. “Thank you for embodying the true essence of being just a call away. My family, coaching staff, and everyone who has been part of this journey, you’ve made these past 4 years the best times of my life. I deeply appreciate the endless encouragement, unwavering support, and the lifetime of memories you’ve helped me create. I am forever grateful.”

“I am excited and proud to announce that I will be pursuing my lifelong dream of playing at the next level by entering my name into the 2024 NFL Draft!”

Former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is also moving on to the NFL. Taulia is the brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The 23-year-old Taulia entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

According to 247Sports, the NCAA denied Taulia’s request for an additional year of eligibility, so he’s now turning his focus to the NFL.

Taulia started at Alabama before transferring to Maryland just before the 2020 season.

He threw for a Big Ten record of 11,256 yards. He also had 76 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan, on April 25th-27th.

