Helene “NeeNee” Roberta Gatton passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 9, 2022, at the age of 89.

In her earlier years, she babysat kids along with her 3 children of her own shared with Donald “PapPap” Smith; Donna Brown, Doni Smith Jr., and Bryon Smith. Once her 2 grandchildren Holly Kay Brown-King and Tiffany Brown, came around she watched them just like her own too. Then 3 great-grandchildren Kierstin Brown-King, Lillian Brown-King, and Ethan Elliott came & NeeNee was complete! NeeNee enjoyed going to yard sales/ thrift stores (finding that special deal), watching The Golden girls, and game shows (morning and evening ones) taking pictures with a disposable camera (she took pictures when you weren’t looking, action shots), reading romance and murder mystery books but enjoyed the gossip magazines too and dancing all night.

She loved George Straight, country music, her cats (Sheneneh, Himshe, Leaving, Rocky, Tux/Socks) & everything to do with her family!!

Helene was married to Thomas (Arnold) “Gramps” Gatton for 31 years.

She lived in Benedict most of her life, where she waitressed and bartended at Shorters and the Benedict Marina. She even worked as a machine operator at Paul’s Beltway Plastics.

NeeNee loved Halloween in Benedict and she gave out candy & little hug drinks to all the kids, even sometimes toys. Christmas time was great cause she loved giving everyone gifts & could let us know the deals that she got them for. She loved a bargain!!

She was a dazzling, loving woman who loved to wear red, and clothes that either had sequins or sparkle to them. She was a classy, compassionate, a firecracker, and understanding woman! She will be missed tremendously by all!!

She is survived by her husband Thomas (Arnold) Gatton, her sisters Marguerite Suite and Betty Dudley-Smith (Donald) her children Donna Brown, Doni Smith Jr., and Bryon Smith (Della), her grandchildren Holly Kay Brown-King (Andrew) and Tiffany Brown (Jason), her great-grandchildren Kierstin Brown-King (Will), Lillian Brown-King, and Ethan Elliott. Also, many other Step-Children/Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, family members, and friends.

She is predeceased in death by son in law; Billy Jack Brown and her sister; MaryAnn Forrest, whom she was very close with, and are back together now.

Services will be private.

Donates can be made to CAWL – Calvert Animal Welfare League, or SMAWL – St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League.

