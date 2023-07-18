Help Test The Town Of Chesapeake Beach Water Supply

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Town of Chesapeake Beach is required to do periodic testing for lead and copper in the Town’s water supply system. To do this, the Town is requesting assistance from twenty (20) property owners to facilitate the samples required from interior cold water tap locations. The Town is particularly interested in sampling the water quality in older homes in Town. If you live in an older home – we would greatly appreciate your participation; however, this testing is not limited by the age of your home.

Here is how you can participate in testing the Town’s water supply:

: Email or call Town Hall at (410)257-2230 and let us know you are willing to collect interior water samples of the Town’s water supply. Please provide your name, address, and phone number. Wait for Your Testing Kit to Arrive : A testing bottle, a data sheet and instructions for collection will be delivered to participating homes by the Town of Chesapeake Beach Public Works staff on Monday, July 24th.

: Homeowners will fill out a data sheet with their sample documenting the time and date of collection and the location of the collection. Have your Sample Ready for Pick Up: Town of Chesapeake Beach Public Works staff will pick up the sample from participating homes on Thursday, July 27th.

Thank you for your consideration in assisting the Town to continue to ensure the water quality of the Town’s water supply.