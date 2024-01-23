High School A Cappella Groups To Compete In Quarterfinal Contest

WALDORF, Md. – Varsity Vocals will host the quarterfinals of the International Championship of High School A Cappella (ICHSA) Feb. 10 at St. Charles High School.

The competition starts at 7 p.m. and features several high school a cappella groups including Takin’ Charge from Henry E. Lackey High School, Screechin’ Eagles of North Point High School and the Spartones of St. Charles. Other performances include those from Evolve of Chesapeake High School in Pasadena, Free Verse of Central Catholic and Oakland Catholic high schools of Pittsburgh, Harmonix of Broadneck High School in Annapolis, Nobility of North County High School in Ferndale, SOL of Severna Park High School in Severna Park and The Acatonics of Thomas S. Wooten High School in Rockville.

The top two teams from the quarterfinals will move on to compete in a semifinal contest in March. The finals will be held in New York City in April featuring semifinal champions from each U.S. and United Kingdom region and the wild card winner.

General admission tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at Freshtix.com. St. Charles is at 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf.

The Varsity Vocals championship is the only international tournament that showcases the art of student a cappella singing in high school and college.

Once again … the Spartones

The Spartones will attend the Maryland Music Educators Association (MMEA) state conference in Baltimore. The group will attend a workshop led by Maurice J. McDonough High School graduate and Pentatonix member Matt Sallee and will perform at the conference held at the Baltimore Convention Center Feb. 23.

