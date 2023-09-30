CHARLOTTE HALL, Md – On September 30, 2023 at approximately 1:09 p.m., units responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a tree.

A bystander called in the accident. When units arrived on scene it was reported that the victim was unconscious.

The occupant eventually was able to get out of the vehicle and was reported to severely intoxicated and irate.

EMS evaluated the patient and was transported to Capital Regional Medical Center.

We will provide updates as they become available.

