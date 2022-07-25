Janice Gail Farrell, 69, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on July 16, 2022, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD. Gail was born on November 18, 1952, in Prince Georges County, to James Martin Buckler and Erma Jane (Raley) Buckler.

In 1970, she married George Archie Farrell, having celebrated 46 years of marriage before his passing in 2016. Together they had two children, Brenda Lee Lacey of Charlotte Hall and George (Georgie) Robert Farrell.

Gail worked for T.E. Wood Farms as a Secretary for 23 years. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every Wednesday, she enjoyed shopping at thrift stores with her sister, Ruth. Previously, she enjoyed playing Bingo with her husband at the local ADF. Gail also enjoyed going to the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge to listen to bands, eat, and laugh with her family and friends.

She is predeceased by her parents, beloved husband, son, and her sisters, Janet Marie Bean and Donna Lorraine Buckler. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Lee Lacey (Dale); her sisters, Ruth Ann Shotwell and Connie Lee Pilkerton; four grandchildren, Brittney Lacey, Dale Lacey Jr, Martin Farrell, and Christine Quade; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for Gail’s Life Celebration Visitation at the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Prayers with Pastor Chad Pape will start at 4:00pm.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 10:00am also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD.

Pallbearers will be: Martin Farrell, Timmy Norris, Mike Buckler, Wayne Shotwell Jr., Brian Quade, and James Anderson Jr.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Dale Lacey Jr. and Rusty Baxter

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.