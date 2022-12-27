Jimmy Lee Firebaugh, 85, of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away on December 13, 2022, with his loving family by his side.

Jimmy was born April 3, 1937, to Marshall Deffinbaugh and Nellie Gillette in Clifton Forge, Virginia. After school Jimmy enlisted in the United States Army. Jimmy married Marion McCabe and together they raised five children. Jimmy worked in construction as a painter for many years after his enlistment in the Army.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Marion; children, Larry Firebaugh (Elkton, MD), Teri Campani (LaPlata, MD), Chris McCabe (Mechanicsville, MD), and Mike McCabe (Mechanicsville, MD); grandchild Brent Firebaugh; and one great-grandchild.

Jimmy is predeceased by his parents and his son Jimmy Firebaugh.

All services will be held at a later date.

