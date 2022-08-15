Joseph Harry Norris IV, “Jay”, 43, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on July 29, 2022 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on June 21, 1979, he was the son of Joseph Harry Norris III of Leonardtown, MD and the late Jannette Norris. Jay is survived by his sisters, Kelly Loveless of Loveville, MD and Kristin Caton of Leonardtown, MD.

Jay was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. He graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1997.

Jay’s fighting yet gentle spirit touched and inspired so many. Jay overcame many obstacles and achieved milestones that were declared impossible, but, most importantly, Jay was independent and a dedicated member to his community.

His achievements include graduating with a Maryland High School Diploma in June 1997, being a productive member of society with 18 years of service to BJs Wholesale Club, receiving honors of the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus on February 20, 2016, recognized for ten years of service to St. Mary’s County Parks and Recreation in November 2018, and serving mass locally at St. Aloysius Catholic Church and the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. to celebrate those with special needs.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with prayers recited at 7:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD, with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Norris, Jason Bean, Gary Farrell, Maverick, Eric Donnelly, and Stephen Norris. Honorary pallbearers will be William Loveless and Logan Caton.

Donations in memory of Jay can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association or to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington.

The family is requesting to please wear mask.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.

