Joseph Michael “Joe Mike” Weiland, 77 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on September 26, 2022 at his home.

He was born on October 6, 1944 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Francis Weiland and Gertrude (Vallandingham) Weiland.

Joe Mike is a graduate of Father Andrew White Catholic School. On September 7, 1962, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in September 1966. On June 4, 1966 he married the love of his life, Theresa Irene “Terry” Weiland in Acushnet, MA. Together they celebrated over 56 wonderful years of marriage. He spent his career as a plumber. He was a Plumber Inspector for St. Mary’s County for 12 years and then spent the rest of his career working for the Local 5 Union Plumber.

He was a skilled woodworker in that he cut all his own wood, milled it and dried it before using it. He made many beautiful pieces including solid cherry kitchen cabinets, hope chest, tables and benches. He was an avid hunter and always looked forward to hunting season with his sons. He also liked to go rock fishing. His family was most important, and he enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them.

In addition to his beloved wife, Terry, Joe Mike is also survived by his sons, Dale M. Weiland of Mechanicsville, MD and Duane C. Weiland (Billie Jo) of Clements, MD; siblings, Lawrence “Bunky” Weiland of Fiddale, VA, Mary Gertrude “Puddin” Weiland (Dickie) of Bushwood, MD, Mark Weiland of Lavalle, MD and Allen Weiland of Leonardtown, MD; grandchildren, Tiffany Brouillette (James), and Christopher Weiland, and one great granddaughter, Lilah Brouillette. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service officiated by Deacon Ammon Ripple 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.