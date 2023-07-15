Keith Sanderson Signs On As Head Coach To Lead CSM’s Softball Program

Coach Keith Sanderson

LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) announces that Keith Sanderson has joined CSM as the head coach of the Hawk’s softball team. The coach joins the CSM Athletic Program bringing 24 years of coaching experience and deep connections to several southern Maryland athletic organizations.

Sanderson started coaching youth sports southern Maryland in 1998, including youth football and baseball and eventually youth softball around 2005 for the Hughesville Little League. In 2009, he co-founded and was the president of the Hughesville Hurricanes youth sports organization which included recreational football and cheer, travel baseball and softball teams, AAU basketball and also competitive cheer.

The coach remained Hughesville Hurricanes president for 10 years and during that time, also started coaching at his high school alma mater as the assistant coach for La Plata High School softball in 2017. The team took the 2A Maryland State Championship in back to back years in 2018 and 2019. He became the Warrior’s head softball coach in 2021 and will step away from high school sports to join the CSM team.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to join the College of Southern Maryland Athletic Program and continue CSM’s tradition, and my commitment, to build not just strong athletes, but also students with strong character,” Sanderson said.

Sanderson’s love of sports started early and resulted in him being a three-sport La Plata High School athlete playing on the Warrior’s football, basketball, and baseball teams from 1988 – 1992. He then attended CSM for a semester before joining the U.S. Army. After the Army, Sanderson began his career with then-Bell Atlantic and has continued working for Verizon for 24 years.

Sanderson shared that he and his wife Holly have been married for 26 years. The couple have two children: son Jared (son) who is serving in the U.S. Air Force at Travis Air Force Base in California; and, daughter Sierra who is playing softball on a scholarship at Frostburg State University.