LaRue Hodges Bowen, 91, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on October 10, 2022 in Hollywood, MD. Born on April 21, 1931 in Prince Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Rawlings and the late William Hodges. LaRue was the loving wife of the late Irving A. Bowen, whom she married on September 28, 1953 and who preceded her in death on August 1, 2009.

She is survived by her children, Barbara J. Rodda (Rusty) of St. Leonard, MD, her grandson Robby Kidwell (Kacie) of St. Leonard, MD, her granddaughter Amber Gray of GA, and her great grandsons Devean Gemoya and Sean Bowen, both of St. Leonard, MD. LaRue was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah L. Bowen, her siblings Leon, Rawlings, Edward, Bill, Ethel Cox, and Lee Vernon, as well as her granddaughter Selena Persinger.

LaRue graduated from Calvert High School in 1948, and moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1963. She worked as a bookkeeper for Dean Lumber, retiring in 1990.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at the Hollywood United Methodist Church, Hollywood, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM with Pastor Matthew Tate officiating. Interment will follow at Joy Chapel Cemetery, Hollywood, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Rusty Rodda, Robby Kidwell, Sean Bowen, Devean Gemoya, Jeffery Arneson and Maurice Cox.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one of the following organizations: Center for Life Enrichment, P.O. Box 610, Hollywood, MD 20636, Hollywood Methodist Church, P.O. Box 100, Hollywood, MD 20636, and Hollywood Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 7, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.