Left to right: BOD Secretary, Renee Winsky, Former President and CEO, Leadership Maryland – Bonnie Marie Green, TPP Executive Director – President & CEO, David A. Fike , Leadership Maryland

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Leadership Maryland (LMD) 30th anniversary celebration included awarding LMD and Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW) graduates with lifetime achievement awards at the LMD 30th Anniversary dinner on Saturday, October 29th.

Ms. Green had the following to say in her acceptance speech. “My participation in the Leadership Maryland Class of 2007, has given me friends, a valuable network across our wonderful state, and an opportunity to connect with LMD alum on a regular basis. My LMD experience has been invaluable in my work on behalf of The Patuxent Partnership. Thank you so much for this honor.”

The Leadership Maryland 30th anniversary celebration was held at the Hyatt Regency, Chesapeake Bay. Members enjoyed a welcome party, networking opportunities, a luncheon to talk about alumni connections and outreach, a lively alumni scavenger hunt, and concluded with the dinner.

TPP congratulates fellow award LMD awardees, Mr. Robert C. Brennan, Executive Director (ret), Maryland Economic Development Corp. and Mr. Dave Nemazie, Chief of Staff, University of Maryland Center of Environmental Science.

Ms. Alana D. Murray, Ph.D. Principal Shady Grove Middle School, Montgomery County Public Schools and Mr. Nicholas Schmitz, 3rd Grade teacher, Prince George’s County Public Schools received the MLW awards.

