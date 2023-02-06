Leslie “Kem” Clement Standish, 74 of Hollywood, MD passed away on January 20, 2023 at Calvert Health Medical Center in Prince Frederick, MD.

He was born on August 29, 1948 in Indiana to the late William L. Standish and Leslie (Swanson) Standish.

He went to college and earned his Masters of Business degree. He was employed for many years as the Quality Manager for BAE Systems. He married the love of his life Debbie on January 2, 1971 in Pittsburgh, PA and they have celebrated 52 wonderful years together. They enjoyed spending vacations at Topsail Island, NC together and with family and friends. Some of his hobbies included reading, baking and cooking, heading to the golf course for a round of golf. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Debbie; he is also survived by his children, Todd Standish (Jodie) and Lauren Elliott (Shaun) both of Maryland; his brothers, William Standish of Georgia and John Standish of Ohio; his grandchildren, Jake Elliott, Jenna Elliott, William Standish and David Standish; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be at a later date and are private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.