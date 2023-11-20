Local Business Capitalizes On TikTok For Promotion

Credit: Authentically Hype

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. – Authentically Hype, an apparel brand founded last year by a Prince George’s native, has leveraged their social media to better connect with potential clients both in the local area and beyond. Brand founder Alexis Harvey became an entrepreneur during her time studying marketing in Chicago and hasn’t looked back since.

“I wanted to develop a brand that not only encouraged me in my pursuit as an entrepreneur, but others as well because it is such a unique journey. I came up with the design concept and the brand identity along with the help of my family, and my team,” said Harvey. “TikTok has allowed me to connect my website to an online shop providing the business with versatile ways to produce content and sell products online. Some of the features have been helpful such as auto editing, suggestive friends list, and connecting me with audiences that are interested in what my brand represents through their algorithm formula.”

Her brand, birthed out of self-love and self-transformation, focuses on comfort and high-quality materials. Their store currently offers hoodies, sweatpants, and tee shirts, perfect for the weather as we transition to late autumn.

Harvey continued to explain why she primarily uses Tik Tok to promote her brand.

“TikTok differs from other social platforms due to its regulations. Most social platforms limit the manipulation, use of language, and how your message is presented. Ultimately, limiting your approach as it relates to your social media strategy. However, as a creativity of any sort, you must learn how to navigate through the social media hurdles. When planning for TikTok social content, social media content is minimal because I don’t have to worry so much on how to say my message: my focus is how to creatively use my brand message, which in turn makes social media fun and more creative versus tasking and stressful like other platforms such as IG and Facebook.”

