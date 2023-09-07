Major Upgrades Coming To Millison Plaza In Lexington Park

Credit: Brandon Russell for St. Mary’s County via Facebook

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – According to a Facebook post made by Brandon Russell, a Community Organizer in St. Mary’s County, Millison Plaza reportedly has some major potential upgrades coming its way!

Upon completion, the shopping center will be renamed Pax River Village Center, including new streetscapes, parking, and businesses in revamped buildings.

According to Russell, the plans call for the demolition of the existing hotel and office building, with the addition of a 19,000-square-foot supermarket that will include a 1,300-square-foot small retail space and a new 9,400-square-foot mixed-use retail building.

The supermarket will be off the back corner of the building where Southern Tire is currently located. The mixed-use retail space will replace the office building.

According to Russell, the supermarket has been reportedly proposed as an Aldi’s, while the mixed-use retail space includes a proposed Starbucks and a restaurant/fast food takeout location.

The Bank of America will also be demolished and will be replaced by a drive-thru ATM.

“Draft renderings of the finished shopping center show Ollie’s replacing Big Lots, while Harbor Freight and Sherman-Williams take the old Rite Aid Pharmacy space. With Harbor Freight already open in the Laurel Glen Shopping Center, it’s likely the space shown on the renderings will become something else,” Russell stated in the post. “The walkway between Big Lots and Rite Aid will convert to a driveable lane with parking on either side. Multiple refurbished tenant spaces will be accessible through this area. There is no official word yet on which businesses in the current shopping complex will remain after renovations are completed.”

Russell also noted that there were rumors of apartments also being included in the redevelopment, but planning documents have not shown that.

Plans for the redevelopment have not yet gone through the Planning Commission for approval.

