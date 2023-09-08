Suspect Sought In Big Lots Robbery

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at approximately 4:20 PM, the subject pictured above entered Big Lots in Lexington Park. The suspect acted as if he was going to make a purchase, but then stole money from the cash register and fled from the store.

The suspect description is a black male wearing a black ski mask, yellow sweatshirt, black pants, and white and black shoes with green laces.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects and or this incident is asked to contact Dep. D. Absher #405 at Devin.Absher@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8054. Case #45555-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.