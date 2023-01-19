WASHINGTON – A Maryland man was sentenced on January 10, to 14 years in prison for first-degree child sexual abuse of a minor, with aggravating circumstances, and accessing child pornography.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs, of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Criminal and Cyber Division.

Sean Cortez Moses, 31, of Suitland, Maryland, pleaded guilty in July 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden ordered Moses to pay $100,000 in restitution to the victim, complete 10 years of supervised release, and register as a sex offender for life.

According to the government’s evidence, Moses was identified during a law enforcement investigation into the sexual abuse of an eight-year-old girl. Moses entered a relationship with a woman who resided in the District of Columbia, and who had access to the little girl. Between June of 2017 and June of 2018, he traveled from Maryland into the District of Columbia, where he took advantage of this relationship to sexually abuse the child and to view child pornography.

Moses was arrested on March 4, 2021. He has remained in custody.

This case was investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The task force is composed of FBI agents, along with other federal agents and detectives from northern Virginia and the District of Columbia. The task force is charged with investigating and bringing federal charges against individuals engaged in the exploitation of children and those engaged in human trafficking. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Prince George’s County, Maryland Police Department.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Graves and Special Agent in Charge Jacobs commended the work of those who investigated the case from the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which includes members of the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Youth Investigations Division. They also commended the work of Yvonne Bryant, of the Victim and Witness Assistance Unit, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jocelyn Bond and Amy E. Larson, who prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative. In February 2006, the Attorney General created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.