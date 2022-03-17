CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 3:25 pm, the suspect walked out of the California Walmart store with a 75-inch Samsung television without paying for it, placed it in the back of a white SUV and drove off.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Donald Shubrooks at 301-475-4200, ext. 8176 or email donald.shubrooks@stmarysmd.com. Case # 10693-22
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
