Ronald Russey-Thyes

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On October 23, 2022, Deputy Dawson responded to the Walmart located at 150 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a subject with a knife and attempted theft.

Preliminary investigation revealed Ronald Russey-Thyes, 23 of no fixed address, was observed unboxing an air rifle, swinging that and a bat around with a knife in his pocket.

A store employee attempted to take the air rifle from Russey-Thyes, but he grabbed the bat and began to swing at personnel.

The store employees were able to grab the bat and rifle from Russey-Thyes at which point he fled the store.

S/DFC Flynt made contact was made with Russey-Thyes with a shopping cart of stolen goods totaling $989.24.

Russey-Thyes was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property, Assault-1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment, Theft Scheme: $100 to Under $1500 and Theft: $100 to Under $1500.