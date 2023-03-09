Marian Katherine Hayes "Maz"

Marian K. Hayes “Maz”, loving mother, grandmother and mee-maw, took the hand of the Lord and danced her way to Heaven on March 1st, 2023.

Marian was born May 24, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA. She was the daughter of the late Mary and Milton Ramsden. Marian brought so much light into this world for 88 years. She was just a few months shy of her 89th birthday, however, she always looked at least 10 years younger than she really was. She was such a blessing to all that knew her. She touched the lives of so many people across multiple generations. Her smile was made of sunshine and her heart was solid gold.

Many years ago, Marian was an Avon representative. In the 80’s she managed multiple properties and became a landlord. She would always try to help someone out with whatever she could, never second-guessing her decision. She saw the good in everyone and always looked for the positive in things. She could make a friend anywhere she went. Always giving such wonderful advice and telling the best stories. She had a great love for the Lord and taught us all to put our faith in him. She taught us to be strong and to never give up on family. She loved to boast about her great grandbabies, she was such a proud Grandma and Mee Maw. She really enjoyed shopping. Marian could shop in the same store for 4 hours and still not be ready to leave. I’m pretty sure she was QVC’s #1 customer as well. Most of the time she wasn’t even shopping for herself… She was so selfless, always thinking of others, trying to find something special to get her loved ones. She found joy in making others smile. She put so much thought and magic into every holiday, especially Christmas. Every year, without fail on your birthday she would call and sing Happy Birthday. She didn’t skip a beat. In fact, she loved to dance to any beat. One of her favorites was Wipeout by the Surfaris. She’d be the first one on that dance floor snapping her fingers and dancing the night away. Marian loved hitting the slots and playing Bingo too. Before it got hard to get around, you would find her every Wednesday playing Bingo at the Hollywood Firehouse. I think we all have so many Bingo memories with her that we will forever cherish. Of course, I cannot leave out her love for McKays and KFC chicken too. She loved her some chicken and was also known for making the best goulash. She was generous, kind, smart, witty and so very beautiful. Truly the most beautiful soul to touch the earth. An angel in the shape of a mother, grandmother, mee-maw and friend. She will forever be imprinted in our hearts. Until we meet again sweet Maz. God bless you now and always.

Marian has now been reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, Richard Hayes Jr., Her best friend and mother Mary Ramsden, Father Milton Ramsden. Her sisters and brother. Along with many other friends and loved ones that have gone before her.

Marian leaves behind a legacy of love. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her three children: Richard “Rick” (Toni) Hayes III, Russell Hayes and daughter Rita Hayes. Grandchildren and great grandkids: Katie (Brandon) Madison and children: Karlie, Kendra, Kamryn and Karsyn. Kayla (Andrew) Drury and children: Emma and Weston. Natalie (Will) Tippett-Hayes and children: Ella and Nash. Kobe Tippett-Hayes. Stephanie (Donnie) Tippett and children: Jason, Dean, Rowan and Haven.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 11th, 2023, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm with a funeral service from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Homes, 22955 Hollywood Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650. There will be a celebration of life to follow services at the Patuxent Moose Lodge located at 23866 Mervell Dean Rd, Hollywood, MD 20636.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation: Donations may be made to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department 24801 MD-235, Hollywood, MD, 20636 and/or the Hollywood Rescue Squad, 43256 Rescue Ln, Hollywood, MD 20636.

