Mary Estella Evans

Mary Estella Dodd Evans, 93, passed away on March 10, 2022. Mary was born in Maryland Point, Charles County, MD. on November 27, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Lazarus Dodd and Mary Frances Dodd and sister to Emma Scott and Britannia Bastin.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Albert Merl Evans, Sr., her son Ronald Gary Evans, and her best friend Wanda Denton. She is survived by her son Albert Merl Evans, Jr. (Susan). Her nieces Frances Hathaway (Ray) and Patricia Blackburn (Billy) and her two granddaughters, Jessica Dean (Dave) and Amy Lundgren (Wayne). She also had four great-grandchildren.

Mary worked in Washington, DC for several years before moving to St. Mary County and working at Patuxent River Naval Air Center for 33 years. She was active in NARFE for many years following her retirement.

All burial services will be private.

Memorial contributions should be sent to the Bay District Rescue Squad, P.O. 1440, California, MD 20619 or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650..

