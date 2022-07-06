Mary Margaret Clifton, of Hollywood, Maryland passed away at age 72 on June 3, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Mary Margaret was also fondly known as Margie, Sister, and most proudly, Meme. Born on April 2, 1950, to the family of Thomas K. Beveridge and Gazella (nee Horvath), she grew up in Rayland, Ohio always surrounded by a huge extended family. She graduated from Warner Consolidated High School in 1968. She married her devoted husband, Wallace L. Clifton on June 27, 1970, and they raised four wonderful children together. She earned a scholarship and a BA in Mathematics from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, 1989 and continued her education with a master’s degree in Education from Johns Hopkins University, 1995.

Bev relished teaching math classes at Margaret Brent Middle School, Leonardtown High School, starting in 1990, and South River High School in Annapolis, where she retired from the Maryland school system in 2013. In all, she taught in St. Mary’s and Anne Arundel counties for over 20 years. Bev continued to teach mathematics courses at the College of Southern Maryland through May 2021. She valued accessible education for all and volunteered countless hours of tutoring students and devoted much time with her children’s PTAs. Bev also worked in the technology industry with BAE systems for 6 years.

More than anything, Meme enjoyed spending time with her adored grandchildren and hosting her large family often–for pool parties or any holiday. She was also a voracious reader, always seen with a book and encouraging reading in others.

Mary Margaret is survived by her husband, Wallace L. and their children (and spouses), Holly Clifton (Jonathan Christian) of Seattle, WA, Theodore Clifton (Amy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Hope Colson (Mike) of Hollywood, MD and Heidi Bajpai (Vipul) of Ashburn, VA; her sister Julie Ann Daniels of Ohio; and her thirteen grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas K. and Gazella Beveridge, and her adoring younger brother, Thomas K. Beveridge, Jr.

