Maryland Could Legalize Online Gambling, Including Poker

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

MARYLAND – Senator Ron Watson (D) plans to introduce a bill this week that could legalize online gaming, including poker.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency has studied the issues for several months.

Currently, the state of Maryland is facing a $400 million deficit. Watson says iGaming could bring in millions of dollars in revenue that the state really needs right now.

Watson pushed for iGaming legislation in 2023, but the bill never left the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee.

If the bill passes, there would be a 46.5% tax on online gambling.

Not everyone supports the bill because there are concerns that online gambling could potentially put the jobs of casino workers in jeopardy.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com