ANNAPOLIS, Md. – At the beginning of the new year, the Maryland minimum wage officially rose from $12.50 an hour to $13.25 an hour for companies with more than 15 employees. Businesses that employ 14 people or less will see their minimum wage rise from $12.20 an hour to $12.80 an hour.

As for tipped employees, their minimum wage will remain at $3.63 per hour, however the tips they receive must be equal to the state’s minimum wage when added to their hourly income.

Maryland is one of 23 states in 2023 to have an increase in their minimum wage. This is also one of at least four new laws to be enacted/changed just this year alone.

The decision to gradually raise the minimum wage every year in Maryland came in 2019, when the Maryland General Assembly passed the “Fight for 15” bill that would raise the state minimum wage to $15 by 2025.

Originally then Governor Larry Hogan vetoed the bill, instead favoring a $12.10 minimum wage by 2022. This was overturned by the veto proof Democratic majority in the general assembly.

The federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 per hour for over a decade now. This is an alarming fact when taking into consideration the toll that inflation has taken on the U.S. dollar.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, “today’s minimum wage hasn’t been worth this little since the 1950s.”