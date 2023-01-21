EDGEWATER, Md. – A scratch-off loving family in Anne Arundel County got a $100,000 surprise recently during an after-dinner instant ticket play session. The mom, who buys games regularly and shares the batch with her husband and adult son, had a confession to make after the scratching got under way. She had played a Six Figures instant ticket earlier and wanted them to take a look at it.

The $10 ticket she bought at High’s #071 in Edgewater revealed a matching number worth $50,000. There was also a 2X multiplier for that row of numbers.

Could she really have won $100,000? Her son was sleeping and her husband was working in the basement earlier in the day when she first discovered the exciting prize, so she decided to wait to share her secret.

“I wanted to show it to them when we were all together,” she said. “I said, ‘While you’re here, take a look at this.” Scanning the instant ticket with the Lottery app on her phone delivered a message instructing them to take the ticket to a Lottery retailer. None of them had seen that message before.

However, the scratch-off fans later confirmed the big win and already have a major project in mind for the $100,000 prize. The windfall, minus taxes, will go toward a new kitchen and possibly some other home improvements!

The Anne Arundel County mom said this was her biggest win to date, topping a $500 prize she won years ago and numerous $50 prizes.

The family was happy to hear that the Lottery retailer that sold their lucky scratch-off can share in the celebration.

High’s #071 located at 116 Central Avenue in Edgewater will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.