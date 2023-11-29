MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUIs And Warrants Served

Maryland State Police – file photo

ARRESTS: On 11/11/2023, Tpr Holder conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Willie West Burden, 63 of Mechanicsville, MD, was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Burden was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. He was also issued numerous citations for driving under the influence.

On 11/12/2023, Tpr Lewis conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Woodpecker Lane, Hollywood, MD. Upon approaching the vehicle, a loaded AK-47 pistol was observed in plain view. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Cannabis, totaling over 470 grams as well as an additional loaded handgun. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stanley Derant Burch Jr, 35 of Norfolk, VA. Burch Jr was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Loaded Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle, Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime, and Possession of CDS: Cannabis Over Civil.

On 11/15/2023, Tpr Black conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Eric Road, Lexington Park, MD. A K9 scan of the vehicle was conducted which yielded a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and associated paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kyle Ryan Summers, 35 of Great Mills, MD. Summers was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 11/17/2023, TFC Pope responded to Pegg Road, Lexington Park, MD to assist the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted subject who fled from them. Anthony Goldus Jackson Jr, 34 of Lexington Park, MD was located by TFC Pope. Jackson refused to obey commands and pulled away from TFC Pope but was able to be taken into custody. Jackson was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Resist/Interfere With Arrest.

On 11/17/2023, Tpr Larimer responded to the Birdie’s, located at 25355 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone asleep in a vehicle. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Christopher John Bowers, 38 of Lusby, MD was driving under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Suboxone. Bowers was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. He was also issued numerous citations related to driving under the influence.

On 11/24/2023, Tpr Lewis conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Bursey Lane, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported as stolen. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matthew Howard Barkley, 46 of Aquasco, MD. Barkley was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100.00.

On 11/27/2023, Tpr Ruel conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Chancellors Run Road, California, MD. The driver of the vehicle initially provided a false name but was able to be identified as Shanel Lavonya Gantt, 40 of Great Mills, MD. Investigation revealed that Gantt had an active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Gantt was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 11/11/2023, Willie West Burden, 63 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder

On 11/13/2023, Tyrik Montel Brooks, 23 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder

On 11/14/2023, Matthew John Julian, 47 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh

On 11/17/2023, Sarah Hannah Speakman, 28 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden

On 11/17/2023, Amy Belinda Sheets, 47 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Eckrich

On 11/20/2023, Jill Annette Dove, 40 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker

On 11/23/2023, Colin Raymond Guyer, 25 of Brandywine, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 11/10/2023, Lloyd Henry Jenifer, 37 of Nanjemoy, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder for Second Degree Assault x2

On 11/13/2023, James Earl Howell, 30 of Glen Burnie, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 11/21/2023, James Arthur Martin, 64 of Port Tobacco, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 11/21/2023, Joshua Patrick Bollen, 29 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for Sex Abuse Minor and Child Porn Film Sex Act

On 11/23/2023, Charles Patrick Balsbaugh, 37 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Black for Second Degree Assault