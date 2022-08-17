Arrests:

On 8/10/2022, Tpr T. Eckrich responded to the Patuxent River Inn, located at 21847 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a burglary. Investigation revealed that Shanel Lovonya Gantt, 39 of Prince Frederick, MD broke into a room and had been previously issued a no trespass order. Gantt was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Fourth Degree Burglary and Trespass: Private Property. Gantt was also served with an active summons for Theft: Less than $100.

On 8/11/2022, Tpr J. Pope responded to the Walmart located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of an assault. Investigation revealed that Rainford Roy Rhamdeow, 59 of Waldorf, MD brandished a knife and lunged at the victim during a dispute. Rhamdeow was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with First Degree Assault.

On 8/12/2022, Tpr T. Hersh conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Potato Hill Farm Lane, Leonardtown, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana greater than 10 Grams. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Montae Lavon Brooks, 22 of California, MD. Brooks was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.

On 8/13/2022, TFC J. Powis responded to the Birdie’s located at 25355 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed Benjamin Hilton Nicholson, 32 of no fixed address, refused to leave the store after being told multiple times to do so. Nicholson was issued a criminal citation for Trespass: Private Property.

On 8/14/2022, TFC M. Posch conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Oakville Road, Mechanicsville, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana greater than 10 Grams. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Larry Neal Burnett, 25 of Severn, MD. Burnett was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.

On 8/14/2022, Tpr D. Nain responded to Jarrell Drive, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of a disturbance. During the course of the investigation, Michael Christopher Fisher, 33 of Leonardtown, MD provided false names. Fisher was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with False Statement to an Officer x2 and Obstructing & Hindering.

On 8/15/2022, Tpr J. Pettitt responded to St. Mary’s Hospital, located at 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Benjamin Hilton Nicholson, 32 of no fixed address, refused to leave after being told multiple times to do so. Nicholson was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 8/7/2022, James MacArthur Spears, 53 of Fort Washington, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow

On 8/11/2022, Derick Michael Brown, 42 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow

On 8/14/2022, Warren David Mickle, 44 of Columbia, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 8/3/2022, Aaron D’ondre Medley, 22 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 8/3/2022, Seqouia Nicole Hamilton, 25 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Buglio for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 8/3/2022, Leslie Ann Almberg, 41 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault

On 8/7/2022, Joequan Dimario Bush, 20 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC A. Piscopo-Bann for Possession of a Firearm – Minor

On 8/8/2022, Paco Percell Moment, 19 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Nain for Rape Second Degree x2

On 8/8/2022, Aidan Paul Suckow, 19 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope for Rape Second Degree x3 and Sex Offense Fourth Degree

On 8/8/2022, Caitlyn Ann Mossbarger, 32 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope for FTA: Driving without a required license and FTA: Driving while out of state license was suspended

On 8/9/2022, Thomas Lavon Moreland, 20 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for Child Porn Solicit Subject and Sex Offense Fourth Degree

On 8/9/2022, Marquel Devonte Austin, 26 of Saint Charles, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for Rape Second Degree

On 8/10/2022, Nathon Javon Allen, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis for Rape Second Degree

On 8/11/2022, Porshia Hall, 34 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 8/11/2022, Joshua David Dixon, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope for Attempted Second Degree Rape

On 8/12/2022, John Thomas Hess, 30 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Resist/Interfere with Arrest, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, and Disorderly Conduct

On 8/13/2022, Ted William Taylor Jr, 32 of Prince Frederick, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis for Violation of Probation: Resist/Interfere with Arrest

On 8/13/2022, Ali Amaya Salcedo, 44 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse for FTA: Driving while license was suspended x2

On 8/14/2022, Jesse Erin Kuntz, 27 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden for FTA: Trespass: Private Property, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia

On 8/14/2022, Christopher Thomas Brown, 24 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse for Rape Second Degree