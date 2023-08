NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – NAS Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field will close the following gates Friday, Aug. 4 for scheduled maintenance:

Pax River Gate 1 – closed from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Webster Front Gate – closed from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Pax River’s Gate 2 and Webster Field’s Back Gate will be open for traffic during these times.