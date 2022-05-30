CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – It is with a profound sense of sorrow and thankfulness that we remember those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

In remembrance and in honor of those that have given their lives for our Country, on Saturday May 28th, the Mayor and Town Council held the annual Town of Chesapeake Beach Stars and Stripes Memorial Day ceremony themed, “Never to Be Forgotten”. A recording of the ceremony is available above or here.

A traditional memorial day ceremony will be held today Monday, May 30th at 10 AM at the Chesapeake Beach Veterans Memorial Park by the American Legion Post 206.

The Mayor and Town Council ask that you join the national moment of silence today at 3PM, wherever you are.