PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, General Services Division, announces that a new State Employees Credit Union of Maryland (SECU) ATM will be available in Prince Frederick beginning Saturday, April 16.

The ATM is located at the Courthouse Annex building, located at 176 Main St. in Prince Frederick, across from the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse.

The SECU ATM in Prince Frederick was relocated due to the demolition of the County Services Plaza during phase one of construction for the new county administration building.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.

Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd

YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.