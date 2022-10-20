Justin Tyler Chapman

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 19, 2022, Tpr T. Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number.

The passenger, and owner of the suspected Marijuana and loaded gun, was identified as Justin Tyler Chapman, 19 of North Beach, MD.

Chapman was found to have an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for Attempted First Degree Murder, Attempted Second

Degree Murder x3 and First Degree Assault x3.

These charges stem from the shooting on October 7, 2022 that occurred in Lexington Park where an occupied residence was struck by gunfire. One juvenile male was already charged by the Maryland State Police in that case.

Chapman was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Knowingly Alter Firearm ID Number, Handgun on Person, Possession of a Firearm Minor, Loaded Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, and Handgun in Vehicle.