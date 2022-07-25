WALDORF, Md. – On July 22 at 2:33 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf.
During the stop, a passenger in the car jumped out, grabbed a handgun that was in his waistband, and threw it before fleeing on foot.
He was apprehended without further incident. A polymer 9mm ghost gun– meaning the gun did not have a serial number–was recovered as well as phencyclidine / PCP.
Officers also learned the man, Malik Rashaad Dickey, 26, of District Heights, was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a disqualifying criminal conviction.
On July 25, a judge ordered Dickey could be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the conditions for electronic monitoring.
Officer Dunn is investigating.
