Officers ContinueTo Address Complaints Of Off-Road Vehicles

WALDORF, Md. – In response to numerous citizen complaints regarding off-road vehicles (ATVs & dirt bikes) operating recklessly in the roadways, the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Unit conducted a special enforcement effort on July 27.

Officers were in the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf when they observed a male driving an ATV in a reckless manner in the roadway.

The driver fled to a storage unit and stowed the ATV inside. Officers stopped the driver, Demetrius Charles Dorsey, 21, of La Plata, and subsequently charged him with operating an off-road vehicle on government property, negligent driving, reckless driving, driving an uninsured vehicle on a roadway, and other traffic-related charges.

Officers also obtained search warrants for the storage facility and seized eight ATVs and dirt bikes and recovered tools commonly used to obliterate vehicle identification numbers. The vehicles were impounded for safekeeping. The investigation is ongoing.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping our community safe for everyone and will continue to conduct special enforcement operations to educate the public and address citizen complaints. Anyone who has information related to this case or needs to report cases like it is asked to contact the CCSO at (301) 932-2222.

