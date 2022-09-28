One Dead After House Fire In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On September 27th at approximately 6:40 pm, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive in La Plata for the house fire.

Engine 22 made the response. While responding, first arriving units went on the scene with smoke showing and asked for the working fire upgrade bringing additional units to the scene.

Units located an individual inside the residence and was removed just prior to arrival. EMS units on the scene began life saving measures. Upon arrival, Engine 22 pulled a second line and advanced it to Division 2 (2nd story) and completed a secondary search for occupants and extinguishment of any fire. The secondary search was negative for additional occupants.

A short time later the fire was brought under control, and Engine 22 assisted with salvage and overhaul of the house.

Command (Waldorf Chief 3A) contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office while Engine 22 operated for approximately 90 minutes prior to being released from the scene.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the incident.

Hughesville Volunteers would also like to thank Mechanicsville VFD for providing a fill in at our station while our units operated on the house fire.

HVFD would like to extended our condolences to the family, friends and those affected by this tragedy.

Units: Engine 22

Mutual Aid: La Plata VFD, Waldorf VFD, Mechanicsville VFD