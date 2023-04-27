One Injured After Serious Collision On Three Notch Road 

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On April 27, at approximately 2:26 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on northbound Three Notch Road at the intersection of Millstone Landing Road.

Crews arrived and found three vehicles involved in a collision with one occupant trapped and injured. Firefighters extricated the patient within 10 minutes and turned over to EMS for care.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

