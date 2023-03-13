One Injured After Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole On Flat Iron Road

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On March 13, at approximately 12:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Flat Iron Road in the area of Ryan Lane.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle into a pole with one occupant reportedly injured.

The patient was evaluated on the scene and then transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.

SMECO was requested to the scene to replace the damaged pole.

Use caution in the area.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

