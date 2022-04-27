One Transported After Rear-End Collision On St. Andrews Church Road

CALIFORNIA, Md. – This morning at approximately 7:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a rear-end collision on St. Andrews Church Road in the area of Pyramid Healthcare-Walden.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two vehicles in the roadway. EMS evaluated two patients on the scene for injuries.

One patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. The second patient signed a care refusal on the scene.

Maryland State Police troopers removed the tags from the vehicle at fault for an insurance violation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

