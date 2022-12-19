ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., officers responded to southbound Solomons Island Road at eastbound Route 665 for a single-vehicle collision.

The investigation revealed a 2001 Volvo S80 was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road approaching eastbound Route 665 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The front-seat passenger was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

Due to roadside observations, the driver of the Volvo was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and placed under arrest for further testing.

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Vehicle 1: 2001 Volvo S80

Driver: (Arrested) Lamar Rondell Williams, 53-year-old of Annapolis, Maryland

Passenger: (Fatal Injuries) Russell Henry Dandridge, 58-year-old of Annapolis, Maryland