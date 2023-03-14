On Sunday, March 5, 2023, Patricia Ann Bohle fell asleep in the Lord. She was born on December 2, 1945, in Washington, DC, to Clarence D. Stone, Jr. and Margaret Eicke Stone and was their 2nd eldest of 7 children.

Patricia, known mostly as Patsy or Pat to those closest to her, moved to Saint Mary’s County in 1960 and graduated from Margaret Brent High School. Shortly thereafter while working for the FBI in Washington, DC, as a ‘fingerprint specialist’ she met and fell in love with the love of her life, her Johnnie (John Egon Bohle, Jr.). They married on August 14, 1965, and moved back to Saint Mary’s County a few years later. Together they built their first home and brought 2 sons into the world. Their eldest, John Egon Bohle III, was born in 1969 and then their youngest, Michael Brian Bohle, was born in 1971. They built a life surrounded by their big extended family. Every chance they had there was a gathering or the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas party in their home. There was nothing small about these gatherings as there would be 50 – 70 people of immediate family together; everyone was welcome and the numbers swelled. She remained in Mechanicsville, MD, in the home she built with her husband for the last 52 years. Pat was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her laughter and her smile were infectious. She loved to entertain and have people surrounding her. But she greatly missed her Johnnie who passed away too soon in 1997. When her grandsons came along she would leave her home for weeks on end to spend time with them. She tried to be there for her grandson’s every milestone. Pat was extremely proud of her loving and dedicated boys (including her grandsons) and their accomplishments. Her life revolved around them.

Pat will be sorely missed. Her family knows she is finally with her beloved and in his arms dancing the night away. She was predeceased by her husband, Johnnie, and her brother, Wayne William Stone. Pat leaves behind a wonderful legacy with her sons, John Egon Bohle III and Michael Brian Bohle (Sophia S. Varlas); her grandsons, Stratis John Bohle and Nikolas Alexander Bohle; her siblings: Clarence “Candy” Stone (Lorraine), Martin “Marty” Stone (Patsy), Mike Stone (Gloria), Kathy Malloy (Ronnie) and John Stone; and countless nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home, 41590 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650 from 5PM – 8PM. Funeral Service will be held at Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home (same address) on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 11AM. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Patricia Bohle’s name to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or online at https://diabetes.org